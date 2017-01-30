Home / Latest News /
Police searching for 1 who set woman's hair on fire on Inauguration Day
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:34 a.m.
WASHINGTON — District of Columbia police are searching for a person they say set a woman's hair on fire on Inauguration Day.
WRC-TV reported that the woman went up to another woman in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW and set her hair aflame with a cigarette lighter at about 2 p.m. Jan. 20. Police say the victim was not injured.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.
