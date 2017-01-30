AT THE POST

DAY 12 of 57

SUNDAY’S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 4,000

SUNDAY’S TOTAL HANDLE $2,224,466

SUNDAY’S ON-TRACK HANDLE $370,651

SUNDAY’S PICK 5 $260.30

THURSDAY’S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:50 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY’S STARS

Dedan Cannon won two races, increasing his season total to 4 victories in 31 starts. Cannon won the first race, riding Includere to a 2-length victory over Castiel’s Angel. Includere’s winning time in the 6-furlong race was 1:13.28 and paid $6.20, $4 and $3.20. Cannon rode Euodevilwoman to a 7½2-length victory over Dreamin in the eighth race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.98. Eurodevilwoman paid $3.60, $3.80 and $2.80. … Trainers Jack Van Berg and Chris Hartman won two races. Van Berg won the fourth race when Golden Moon, ridden by Alex Birzer won by 2 lengths over Senor Grits, covering the 6-furlong race in 1:11.36. Senor Grits paid $13, $7.20 and $5.20. Van Berg was the winning trainer in the eighth race with Eurodevilwoman. For the season, Van Berg has four victories in 24 starts. He has now won 6,483 races from 40,915 starts during a career spanning 50 years. Hartman won the first race with Includere and the seventh race when Shut the Gate won the 6-furlong race by 4¼ lengths over Vocalist. Shut the Gate’s winning time was 1:11.45 and paid $9.20, $5.20 and $3.60. … Seven-pound apprentice Katy Clawson scored her first victory of the meet with Rippin Ride ($12.40) in the third for trainer Randy Morse. Clawson has had 15 mounts through the first 12 days of the meet.

KING IVAN III?

Multiple stakes winner Ivan Fallunovalot worked an easy half-mile Sunday morning at Oaklawn in preparation for his scheduled 7-year-old debut in Saturday’s $125,000 King Cotton Stakes for older sprinters. Ivan Fallunovalot, who won the King Cotton in 2015 and 2016, breezed in :49.40 over a fast track under Hall of Famer Calvin Borel. Clockers caught him in :12.20 for his first eighth, :25 for a quarter-mile and galloping out 5 furlongs in 1:02.80. On behalf of owner Lewis Mathews of Bismarck, Howard claimed Ivan Fallunovalot for $25,000 at the 2014 Oaklawn meeting. He has amassed $800,808 in career earnings, winning 15 of 24 starts. Ivan Fallunovalot, a Texas-bred gelded son of Valid Expectations, has won four consecutive races, the last coming in the Grade III $250,000 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash Nov. 19 at Laurel. The King Cotton closed Friday with 33 nominations. Other prominent nominees include millionaire Alsvid, runner-up in the King Cotton the past four years, and Whitmore, a powerful Jan. 15 allowance/optional claiming winner.

PERFECT SIX

Arkansas-bred star Weast Hill is pointing for the $100,000 Nodouble Breeders’ Stakes Feb. 25, trainer Brad Cox said Friday morning. Weast Hill won the 2016 Nodouble, a 6-furlong race restricted to Arkansas-breds, 3-year-olds and upward. Bred and owned by Starsky Weast of Star City, Weast Hill, in his 5-year-old debut, is 6 for 6 at Oaklawn with a front-running three-quarter length decision in a Jan. 22 state-bred allowance sprint. Weast Hill was making his first start since an 11th-place finish in the Grade III $150,000 Twin Spires Turf Sprint May 6 at Churchill Downs.

FINAL FURLONG

Leading rider Ramon Vazquez ($558,624) became the first jockey at the meet to surpass $500,000 purse earnings Saturday – the 11th day of racing. Vazquez (15 victories) didn’t reach $500,000 in purse earnings at the 2016 meeting until the 22nd day of racing. Vazquez was Oaklawn’s second-leading rider the past two years. … Trainer Ingrid Mason said she plans an equipment change for Marquee Miss, who was disqualified from second (beaten three-quarters of a length) to last in the American Beauty after lugging in badly in the stretch. Marquee Miss also lugged in during a runner-up finish, beaten a neck by Athena, in a Jan. 13 allowance/optional claiming sprint. … Favored Snickerboxer ($3.60) became the meet’s first two-time winner in Saturday’s third race for three-time defending leading owner Danny Caldwell. It was a meet-high 10th victory for Caldwell and trainer Federico Villafranco. … Athena became the meet’s second two-time winner in the American Beauty. … Trainer John Ortiz scored his second winner of the meet, and fourth of his career, in Saturday’s ninth race with favored Her Love for Pappy ($3.80), a 4-year-old Colonel John filly who broke her maiden by eight lengths under Channing Hill. … Two-time Oaklawn riding champion Terry Thompson, who hasn’t ridden since Aug. 13, is named on one horse Friday. Thompson said he took a break after the Prairie Meadows meeting ended to “regroup” and has hired a new agent, Tony King.