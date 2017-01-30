Clothing retailer H&M set to open first central Arkansas location

Clothing retailer H&M is set to open its first central Arkansas location in Little Rock this fall, the chain said Monday.

The 29,000-square-foot location, the second in the state, will be inside Park Plaza, according to a news release. An exact location inside the mall wasn't announced.

H&M said the Little Rock location will offer clothing for women, men and children as well as separate store-within-a-store sections for accessories.

Arkansas’ other H&M store is at The Mall at Turtle Creek in Jonesboro. That location opened last fall.

Earlier this month, two retailers — Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister Co. — closed their Park Plaza locations, Arkansas Online previously reported. Those stores were the only locations of those chains in the Little Rock metropolitan area.

Attempts to reach Park Plaza for comment on the store opening were not immediately successful.