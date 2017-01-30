Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 30, 2017, 11:18 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Robber brandishes gun before stealing cash from Little Rock McDonald's, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 10:48 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A robber brandished a gun and was able to leave a Little Rock McDonald’s with an undisclosed amount of cash Saturday, police say.

The Little Rock Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at 8701 Fourche Dam Pike shortly before 11:15 a.m. that day, according to a report.

A witness who works at the McDonald’s told authorities that the assailant entered the fast-food restaurant and demanded money.

Believing that the robber was one of the “regular customers that ask for money in a joking manner,” the witness told the assailant that he wasn’t getting any money, the report states.

The robber then showed a handgun, demanded money and went behind the counter to get into a cash register, police said.

That witness ran outside, and another witness, the manager of the McDonald’s, later saw the robber come to the back drive-thru window and steal cash.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Robber brandishes gun before stealing cash from Little Rock McDonald's, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online