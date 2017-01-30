Robber brandishes gun before stealing cash from Little Rock McDonald's, police say

A robber brandished a gun and was able to leave a Little Rock McDonald’s with an undisclosed amount of cash Saturday, police say.

The Little Rock Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at 8701 Fourche Dam Pike shortly before 11:15 a.m. that day, according to a report.

A witness who works at the McDonald’s told authorities that the assailant entered the fast-food restaurant and demanded money.

Believing that the robber was one of the “regular customers that ask for money in a joking manner,” the witness told the assailant that he wasn’t getting any money, the report states.

The robber then showed a handgun, demanded money and went behind the counter to get into a cash register, police said.

That witness ran outside, and another witness, the manager of the McDonald’s, later saw the robber come to the back drive-thru window and steal cash.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.