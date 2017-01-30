State lawmakers give final OK to governor's $50M income tax cut plan

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers have given final approval to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's $50 million plan to cut taxes for thousands of low-income Arkansans and to form a panel that will call for deeper reductions in two years.

The Senate on Monday approved by a 33-0 vote Hutchinson's proposal to cut income taxes for those making less than $21,000 a year. The plan, which takes effect in 2019, now heads to Hutchinson's desk.

The proposal also creates a 16-member legislative task force that will recommend more comprehensive changes to the state's income tax code. Hutchinson proposed the panel after facing resistance from some fellow Republicans who wanted deeper cuts than his plan. The task force will issue its final recommendations by the fall of 2018.

