Hendrix wins in overtime
The Hendrix men’s basketball team rallied from a five-point deficit in the final five minutes and then outlasted Oglethorpe in overtime for a 79-72 victory on Sunday in Conway.
The Warriors trailed 58-53 with 4:20 left but fought to take a 64-62 lead with 7 seconds left. Justin Edwards’ layup with 2 seconds left forced overtime, but Hendrix made 7 of 10 free throws and two three-pointers in the overtime to help pull away.
Hank Aldous scored 29 points and had 10 rebounds for Hendrix (9-10, 5-4), while Preston Smith had 13 points, and Jacob Link and Bryce Parker each had 12.
Hendrix wins in blowout
The Hendrix women’s basketball team held Oglethorpe to one second-quarter point and to nine points in the first half of a 79-58 victory on Sunday in Conway.
Madison Martin led Hendrix with 27 points and 9 rebounds, while Sara Dyslin had 16 points and 14 rebounds. Hailey Bode added 11 for Hendrix (11-9, 5-4), which led 25-8 at the end of the first quarter and 37-9 at halftime.
Hendrix shot 50 percent from the floor (27-54), made 6 of 16 three-pointers and 19 of 30 free throws. Oglethorpe (12-8, 6-3) shot 20.7 percent (17 for 82).
