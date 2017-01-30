Super Bowl report

Well, at least one team playing in the Super Bowl has arrived in Houston.

The Atlanta Falcons, making their first appearance in the NFL championship game since 1999 and second overall, arrived Sunday afternoon to little fanfare at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

That was quite the contrast to the sendoff the NFC champs received when they left Atlanta, where thousands of fans lined the streets in midtown, chanting “A-T-L, A-T-L” and other slogans of encouragement. The Falcons’ motorcade had gone from the team’s facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., to the airport.

The Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers to qualify for their first Super Bowl since losing to Denver 18 years ago. AFC champion New England arrives today.

Eight languages

Football fans in the United States can listen to the Super Bowl in eight languages Sunday.

SiriusXM will carry the Westwood One national feed in English, plus the local broadcasts of the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. And if you speak Spanish, French, Japanese, Mandarin, German, Hungarian, even Flemish, there will be a channel on satellite radio for you.

Televisa is doing the Spanish-language broadcasts. W9 is handling French, SAT 1 German, GDTV Mandarin, NHK Japanese, AMC Hungarian, and Eleven in Flemish.

“It kind of reflects the international nature of the game as it continues to grow both home and abroad,” says Steve Cohen, SiriusXM’s senior vice president of sports programming. “It’s a wonderful thing to be able to give our subscribers who want to hear people talk about the game in their own language.”

Since 2006, SiriusXM has carried broadcasts of the Super Bowl in up to 10 languages. Cohen will be sitting in the stadium on Sunday listening to each of them on the app just to hear how they sound.

No extra motivation

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — If Tom Brady has been playing with any extra motivation this season because of “Deflategate,” he isn’t saying so.

The Patriots’ quarterback said his teammates are “all the motivation that I need” as he prepares to head to Houston to chase his fifth Super Bowl ring.

“It takes a lot of work to get to this point and nothing that has happened in the past is going to help us win this game,” Brady said.

“What’s going to help us win this game is going through that process that we talked about and being ready to go. That’s enough motivation for me.”

Brady’s season began with a four-game suspension. His absence marked the first regularseason games he’s missed since 2008, when he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in the season opener.

Patriots fans chanted “Where is Roger?” at Gillette Stadium during the AFC championship game, taunting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who would have to present Brady and the Patriots with the Lombardi Trophy if New England defeats the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Brady said he’s tried to block all the negativity this season, echoing his previous comments on “Deflategate.”

“I’m a positive person so I just focus on all the positives. I don’t get caught up in negativity and bashing other people,” he said.

“I’m very blessed. I get to do something I love to do, show up to work every day, play football in the National Football League and play for the Patriots.”

Defensive captain Devin McCourty said Brady has maintained his leadership role throughout this season.

“All of the things that he has to go through and the things that he has to do to be the starting quarterback, to be Tom Brady, it would be easy to be frustrated at times,” McCourty said. “But he’s always ready to go.”

With a victory against the Falcons, Brady would break a tie with Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana for the most Super Bowl victories by a quarterback.

Spreading wings

While his Patriots teammates are dealing with the business of trying to win another Super Bowl, Rob Gronkowski is handling business of another sort.

The sidelined tight end produced and starred in an online TV series MVP, that begins Wednesday on Verizon’s Go90 mobile TV network. The program offers an inside look at how sports stars such as Antonio Brown, Kevin Durant and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk get connected with brands people see and use every day.

Gronk and the other athletes taped the shows in less than a week last summer. To him, it was an excellent chance to branch out and prepare for when football no longer is his livelihood.

“MVP is a good chance to get something going and maybe find other opportunities in the business area,” he said.

