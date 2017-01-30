Telescope boosts asteroid sightings

TUCSON, Ariz. — A customized telescope camera near Tucson is playing a key role in discovering asteroids and other objects zipping by Earth, spotting more than any other survey, according to NASA.

Upgrades helped the Catalina Sky Survey record 924 of the sightings in 2016, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office is looking to find 90 percent of objects at least 140 yards in size near Earth.

Co-investigator Steve Larson designed the new $500,000 cameras for two telescopes. He said that while he suspected they would help, he was surprised by the results after the first camera was commissioned.

“It tripled our average rate of discoveries,” he said. “It was startling to us that it worked so well.”

The second camera recently spotted its first asteroid.

In addition to the cameras, the survey also refurbished a telescope to help follow up on sightings.

Principal investigator Eric Christensen said objects in space can cause various degrees of damage when they hit Earth, depending on their size.

Collisions can happen “on the time scale of tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions, of years,” he said.

The University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory runs the survey.

Christensen said its 11 employees are paid from a $1.7 million annual NASA budget.