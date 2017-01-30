Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 30, 2017, 11:18 a.m.

Trump signs order aimed at cutting regulations for small businesses

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.

President Donald Trump tucks away his notes near the conclusion of a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the East Room of the White House White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump has signed an executive action aimed at significantly cutting regulations for small businesses.

The president was surrounded by small-business leaders as he signed the order in the Oval Office on Monday morning.

Trump said that the order is aimed at "cutting regulations massively for small business."

He says it will be the "biggest such act that our country has ever seen."

Earlier, White House officials called the directive a "one in, two out" plan. It requires government agencies requesting a new regulation to identify two regulations they will cut from their own departments.

The officials insisted on anonymity in order to detail the directive ahead of Monday's formal announcement.

