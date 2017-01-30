UA chancellor: Trump immigration order affects 100 on campus

The chancellor of the University of Arkansas' main campus says President Donald Trump's immigration restrictions will affect students and scholars within the school community.

Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz said Monday that his campus has more than 100 people from the seven predominantly Muslim countries covered by Trump's order who hold visas to study, visit and work in the United States. He said the university was seeking guidance on the effectof Trump's executive order and seeking a quick resolution.

He said there were many questions that the school couldn't answer at this time.

Trump's order banning travelers from the seven countries drew hundreds of people to a rally in Little Rock on Sunday. Sen. John Boozman said he supported "reasonable measures" to vet immigrants, and Sen. Tom Cotton said it was "simply wrong" to call the ban a religious test.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.