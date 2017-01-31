Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 1:34 p.m.

14-year-old girl charged in fatal stabbing of 38-year-old in Arkansas, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 12:46 p.m.

Police confirmed Tuesday that a 14-year-old girl faces a second-degree murder charge in a fatal stabbing over the weekend in Blytheville.

The teenager, whose name is being withheld, surrendered to police at noon Monday in the death of 38-year-old Bennie Earl Holliman.

Holliman was found on the ground around 7:40 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Grove Trailer Park, 901 S. Division St. in Blytheville, with his neck cut, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

He was transported to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville, where he later died, authorities said. Holliman's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

