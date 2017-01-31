2 sought in string of Arkansas robberies targeting delivery drivers, police say

Two Pine Bluff men are sought in a string of crimes in which delivery drivers were robbed of merchandise on three occasions in recent weeks, police say.

In a news release, the Pine Bluff Police Department said John Neal, 29, and Jeremy Simmons are wanted on charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and theft of property.

The first robbery was reported Dec. 23 at 2201 S. Olive St. involving a delivery driver for Muswick LLC who said two assailants, one brandishing a handgun, got out of a van and walked to the back of his truck.

The driver then opened the door and ran inside the store to call police as the robbers stole 91 cartons of cigarettes and one case of Pom Pom cigars, a report noted.

On Jan. 9, Pine Bluff police responded to Liquor Mart, 3115 South Olive St., in reference to someone breaking into another deliver truck.

The driver, affiliated with Douglas Companies Inc., told officers that he returned to his truck from delivering items to find that the back door was up and items were missing.

The latest robbery was reported Jan. 11 at 3100 South Hazel St. and involved another Douglas Companies driver.

That employee said he was approached by a robber as he tried to close the back of his truck and pushed to the passenger side of the vehicle.

After being thrown to the ground, the employee handed over $25 from his wallet before the robber grabbed two cases of cigarettes and fled the scene, authorities said.

This week, Pine Bluff police said Neal and Simmons are believed to be connected to the robberies and were known to ride together in a green minivan.

Neal was described as standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 285 pounds. Authorities said Simmons stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pine Bluff police at (870) 730-2090 or (870) 541-5300.