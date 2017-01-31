Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 12:31 p.m.

More than $22,000 in property stolen from Little Rock business in burglary, police say

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 11:33 a.m.

More than $20,000 worth of property, including two 4-wheelers, two trailers and a lawnmower, was stolen during a burglary discovered Monday morning at a Little Rock business.

Officials at Antique Brick and Block, 1609 E. 9th St., say an estimated $22,881 worth of items was taken sometime Sunday or early Monday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Other items taken included a CD player from a Ford Mustang and a toolbox as well as welding equipment valued at $4,000.

Video surveillance from the business reportedly shows a black Chevrolet Tahoe the burglar is believed to have driven, and police reported finding "numerous fingerprints" in areas where items were taken.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

