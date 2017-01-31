2 new UAMS hires from countries affected by Trump immigration order, spokesman says

Two new University of Arkansas for Medicals Sciences hires are from countries affected by President Donald Trump's immigration order, a UAMS spokesman said Tuesday.

Twenty-seven current employees also might be affected, Leslie Taylor said. None of those workers were out of the country and so were not prevented from entering the United States at the time the order was signed, she added.

The executive order bans entry to the U.S. by residents of seven countries: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

Taylor said of the two new hires, one is a physician. She said she wasn’t sure what plan there was to deal with the new hires’ presence in the affected countries.

“I think everyone is just trying to figure that out as we go."