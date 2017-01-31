$300,000 worth of jewelry taken from Derek Fisher's LA home

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police say burglars got away with more than $300,000 worth of jewelry from the home of former Lakers guard Derek Fisher.

Officer Drake Madison said the burglary happened Monday morning at the house in the Tarzana neighborhood.

The home was unoccupied at the time.

Madison said he doesn't know if the suspects got away with any of Fisher's NBA championship rings.

Fisher (UALR, Little Rock Parkview) won five titles with the Lakers. He coached the New York Knicks from 2014-2016.