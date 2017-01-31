Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 3:27 p.m.

$300,000 worth of jewelry taken from Derek Fisher's LA home

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:29 p.m.

Former New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher (Little Rock Parkview, UALR) looks on during the first half of the NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 in New York.

PHOTO BY AP / SETH WENIG

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police say burglars got away with more than $300,000 worth of jewelry from the home of former Lakers guard Derek Fisher.

Officer Drake Madison said the burglary happened Monday morning at the house in the Tarzana neighborhood.

The home was unoccupied at the time.

Madison said he doesn't know if the suspects got away with any of Fisher's NBA championship rings.

Fisher (UALR, Little Rock Parkview) won five titles with the Lakers. He coached the New York Knicks from 2014-2016.

