9-time offender gets 30 years for Benton County burglary

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for stealing $7, medication, a birth certificate and passport documents.

LaFrancis Sanford, 30, was found guilty Jan. 24 of residential burglary, a Class B felony; and misdemeanor theft of property. A jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before returning to Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom with the guilty verdicts.

Sanford, charged as a habitual offender, faced up to 40 years in prison for residential burglary. The maximum sentence is normally 20 years.

The jury recommended a sentence of 30 years for residential burglary and a one-year jail sentence for theft of property. Sanford must serve at least five years before he is eligible for parole. The jail sentences will be run concurrently with his state prison time. Sanford was arrested May 30.

Sanford has eight prior felony convictions, including residential burglary, according to evidence presented by Carrie Dobbs, deputy prosecutor. He received 240 days of credit for the time he spent in jail awaiting trial. He must pay $670 in court costs.

Metro on 01/31/2017