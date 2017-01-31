A bought but unused Instant Pot never boils

Some women collect shoes, china, books, antiques, jewelry or art.

I collect waffle makers, blenders and ice-cream makers. Cooking gizmos, gadgets and thingies.

My heart beats fast when I browse in the kitchen section of a department store or -- flutter! -- a restaurant supply store. And I -- hard-swallow! -- salivate when cooking apparatus infomercials come on (speaking of, who has tried that "miraculous" Copper Chef Pan? Is it all that? All that ... plus the tempered glass lid, steamer rack, square frying basket and recipe guide?).

Actually, I'm fixated when any infomercial comes on. In addition to kitchen appliance obsession, I've got impulse control disorder.

I don't accumulate culinary contraptions because I do a ton of cooking (after all, I have two jobs, and one of them includes writing restaurant reviews). It's because I want to do a ton of cooking. Possessing a ton of tools needed to do a ton of cooking makes me think it could very well happen. It's the same reason why a woman (OK, me) hangs on to an old size 8 cocktail dress. It's important to have dreams (OK, delusions -- again, one of those jobs includes writing restaurant reviews).

Recently I made yet another spontaneous food-prep purchase.

Friends were over for a gathering, and I ended the evening with hot chocolate served from my newish slow-cooker (a recent upgrade from cheap Looks-Bad to on-sale All-Clad). A friend's eyes widened as she looked at it, inquiring, "Ooh, is that an Instant Pot?"

Instant Pot? There was a food vessel I knew nothing about? Instantly I needed more info. She explained that the multifunction pots are all the rage.

That same week, the subject came up again at the radio station when my co-host asked what I knew about them. Instantly I needed Instant Pot intel. We got to Googling and asking listeners about them. We began reading and hearing glowing reviews, like this one on Amazon.com: "This pot is a marvel. It does it all, and very well. Where have you been all my life?"

Instantly I needed an Instant Pot.

I really did need it, I rationalized. After all, my unreliable rice cooker was acting ... cooked. Sure, I could replace it with another $30 machine. Sure, I could boil rice in any one of my many pots on the stove for free. But suddenly I had to have this $99 seven-in-one cooker that not only prepared rice but acted as a pressure cooker and slow cooker, while sauteing/browning, making yogurt, steaming and warming!

From the item description: "14 Micro-Processor controlled programs: Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Saute, Steam, Rice, Porridge, Multigrain, Slow Cook, Keep-Warm, Yogurt, Pasteurize and Fermented Rice (Jiu Niang)." Not only could I cook rice, I could ferment it, whatever that means! If any bears popped out of the woods, this Goldilocks would be prepared with porridge! Instantly!

So, instantly, I arranged to buy the pot via Amazon Prime with free two-day shipping (because I'm a savvy sort of hasty shopper). Only it wouldn't arrive instantly. The site said the back-ordered item might not ship for months. Instantly I became obsessed. Must! Get! Instant Pot! Need! Porridge! Now!

Some quick clicks affirmed the in-stock item was available via Wal-Mart's website, and because it cost more than $50, it qualified for free shipping. Not speedy two-day shipping. But somehow I'd manage to endure the lengthy five-day wait with much anticipation and constant tracking checks.

Then the moment finally arrived. I came home to find a big box on the doorstep.

"Did I order something?" I wondered, thinking perhaps I had someone else's package by mistake. Yes, in five days time I had already forgotten I ordered the thing. "Oh, yeah! The Instant Pot!" I squealed. Immediately I flung open the door and pushed the package inside.

What followed next was a flurry of braising, pasteurizing and porridge production.

Or not.

What followed is that the still-unopened appliance still sits in the entryway.

But I can report that I have found an eighth function for it.

Until I get around to skimming the manual, trying it once and forgetting about it again, the Instant Pot makes a great Instant Doorstop!

What's cooking? Email:

jchristman@arkansasonline.com

What's in a Dame is a smirk at pop culture. You can hear Jennifer on Little Rock's KURB-FM, B98.5 (B98.com), from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Style on 01/31/2017