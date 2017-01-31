I-40 closed in both directions in eastern Arkansas after truck spills hazardous material on highway

An accident involving a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous material has shut down a portion of Interstate 40 in both directions in West Memphis.

Crews were on scene after 8 a.m. of the wreck at mile marker 273, said Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman.

Vehicles are being diverted at exits 271 and 275. Authorities shut down eastbound and westbound traffic on the interstate, Chapman said.

The truck that wrecked was carrying sodium cyanide, a hazardous material, and it spilled across the roadway, Chapman said. No one was injured in the accident.

Workers will be cleaning up the waste from the roadway for several hours, Chapman said, adding people should take an alternate route if possible.

