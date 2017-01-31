Home / Latest News /
Arkansas House votes to revive state's voter ID law
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:06 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has approved a plan to reinstate a voter ID law that was struck down more than two years ago, with Republicans counting on a mostly new state Supreme Court to uphold the measure.
The majority-Republican House voted 74-12 Tuesday to require voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot, easily clearing the two-thirds vote needed to advance. The measure now heads to the majority-GOP Senate.
The Arkansas Supreme Court unanimously struck down the law in 2014, with the majority of justices ruling it unconstitutionally added a new qualification for voting. The latest proposal is aimed at addressing a concern three of the court's seven justices raised that the prohibition didn't pass with enough votes in the Legislature when it was enacted in 2013.
