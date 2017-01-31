Arkansas man arrested, accused of threatening family at gunpoint

A Hot Springs man was arrested after a family siad he threatening them at gunpoint, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

William David Carr, 53 was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to the newspaper.

The Sentinel-Record reports that a family of three was walking into the Regions Bank at 1555 Malvern Ave. in Hot Springs when a man began shouting at them from the passenger seat of a Chrysler Pacifica. The family told police they didn't know why he was doing it.

The man continued to shout when the father exited the bank and he later pointed a gun and threatened to kill the "whole family," according to a police affidavit.

Officers later arrested Carr and the family identified him as the person who had shouted and pointed a gun, police said.

Carr remained in the Garland County jail Tuesday morning with bail set at $7,500.