Arkansas man sentenced to prison for 6th DWI conviction

A Hot Springs man has been sentenced to five years in prison as a result of his 6th DWI conviction, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Garland County Circuit Judge John Homer Wright also fined 47-year-old Clark David Atkins $900, suspended his driver’s license and ordered him to pay $320 in court costs, according to the newspaper.

The Sentinel-Record reports that Atkins’ five previous DWI convictions took place on Sept. 23, 2009; Aug. 17, 2009; Feb. 8, 2012; Aug. 21, 2013; and Sept. 16, 2014.

According to court documents, Atkins’ most recent arrest took place on May 29, 2016. Authorities responded to the scene of an accident and found Atkins, who told them he had been drinking. After Atkins was arrested, a breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol content to be at 0.219 percent.