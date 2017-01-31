Superintendent: Arkansas school board member pictured in blackface publicly apologizes

The Blevins School Board member who wore blackface in photos that circulated on social media in the fall made a public apology Monday night.

Blevins Superintendent Billy Lee said Ted Bonner spoke to a crowd of about 40 people in the Blevins High School gym at 6 p.m.

“He just apologized for his wrongdoings,” Lee said.

Lee said this was the fourth apology that Bonner has given since the photos, but that this one was for the community. One of Bonner's fellow board members set up the event, according to the superintendent.

Lee said that as far as he knew, Bonner had no plans to step down from the school board.

Bonner’s continued presence on the school board has been a point of protest for many, including the Arkansas chapter of the NAACP, Arkansas Online previously reported.