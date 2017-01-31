Arkansas staffers racing to recruiting homestretch

The NCAA dead period for football recruiting began at 12:01 a.m. Monday and will last until Thursday with national signing day being Wednesday, but the activity at Arkansas' Fred Smith Football Center in Fayetteville won't slow down.

The dead period forbids face-to-face contact between coaches and prospects on or off campus, but coaches are able to communicate with recruits via the phone, Twitter or Facebook.

With Arkansas having 23 prospects either signed or committed for the 2017 class, director of recruiting E.K. Franks said the Razorbacks coaches can focus on future classes while also checking on current commitments.

"For us, it's all about 2018 and 2019 [recruits] and still talking on the phone making sure the signees are good and make sure you can finish the class off," Franks said. "We'll watch plenty of film on 2018 and 2019's."

Arkansas was able to get a strong start to the 2017 class because Franks and the Arkansas staff were able to evaluate and identify prospects at a faster clip last year, and that led to the Hogs having 19 commitments before the start of the 2016 season.

Franks said Arkansas is ahead of last year's pace and that allowed Razorbacks Coach Bret Bielema and his staff to see numerous underclassman during the December and January contact period.

"Coach B went around and saw some 2018's and the other coaches saw a lot of 2018's, so it's kind of building off of that momentum," Franks said.

The Razorbacks have two ESPN top 300 prospects committed for the 2018 class: Greenwood quarterback Connor Noland and linebacker Bumper Pool of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy.

"I think each year it's getting better and better," Franks said. "Technology is helping more and more. I think we're further ahead."

Because Arkansas' staff is short-handed, Franks was able to go on the road to recruit during the contact period. Defensive lineman Melvin Johnson of Riverside City College in California committed to the Hogs on Sunday and cited Franks as a key reason.

"For me, that's the fun part of recruiting -- being able to get out and meet people, talk to different coaches, parents, recruits," Franks said.

Franks also said being on the road also allowed him to see what other schools were doing.

"One thing I do when walking into coaches' offices is to look at any mail outs from other schools," Franks said. " Then just picking the brains of the coaches on things they're seeing. That's been good."

The Hogs are hoping for good news when cornerback Chevin Calloway of Dallas Bishop Dunne announces his school choice -- his top three schools are Arkansas, Texas and Ole Miss -- on ESPNU at 10 am Wednesday.

Franks said he likes how the 2017 class is shaping up.

"I think it's solid class," he said. "I think everybody will be surprised how the class ends up."

Minnesota man

Arkansas signed Frank Ragnow from Minnesota in 2014, and the Hogs are back in the state trying to lure sophomore offensive lineman Quinn Carroll.

Carroll, 6-6, 290 pounds, of Minneapolis Edina Senior, has approximately 17 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee, Minnesota, Michigan and UCLA.

Pro Football Focus named Ragnow the nation's best offensive lineman and a first-team All American after the 2016 season. His success is intriguing to Carroll.

"He's phenomenal player and being from Minnesota, it just shows somebody from Minnesota can go to a program like Arkansas and perform the way he did," Carroll said. "My brothers remember him being recruited out of high school."

Arkansas offensive line coach Kurt Anderson extended a scholarship offer to Carroll on Jan. 19.

"He wants me to play for the pro-style offense that runs the ball," Carroll said. "I believe him watching my film shows I love to run the ball. He said he would love to get me down for a practice or a camp. I believe I will be down in the near future."

Carroll, who had a 3.6 grade-point average for the fall semester, said he is considering business or marketing as majors.

Clinic time

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema and his staff will attend the Arkansas Football Coaches Association Ronnie Roach Clinic in Hot Springs on Friday. The association represents more than 1,000 high school coaches.

The event will allow the Bielema and his staff a chance to continue to develop relationships with coaches in the state. The event runs Friday through Sunday and features numerous speakers, including Bielema, who will address the meeting Friday at 8 p.m..

Todd Berry, the executive director of the American Football Coaches Association, will speak before Bielema.

Arkansas' assistant coaches will share their knowledge with high school coaches during a breakout session that night.

Former Alabama Coach Gene Stallings and Virginia Tech special teams coordinator James Shibest will speak Saturday night, while North Carolina State offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz will be the speaker Sunday at 9 a.m.

Sports on 01/31/2017