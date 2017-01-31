Little Rock woman gets 30 months for scheme that stole funds intended for needy children

A former security officer has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for her involvement in a scheme to steal federal funds intended for needy children.

Maria Carmen Nelson, 50, of Little Rock was sentenced Tuesday before U.S. District Judge J. Leon Holmes in Little Rock, according to a news release.

Nelson, who pleaded guilty in August to conspiring to commit wire fraud, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $575,917.76 in restitution.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported that Nelson was the sponsor of Securing Our Future, a feeding program that operated between March 2012 and March 2015.

During her time as the sponsor, Nelson received over $575,917.76 in payments for fraudulent claims that she deposited into her account, U.S. Attorney Christopher Thyer said.

Cash was withdrawn from that account and paid to a then-state Department of Health employee, the release states.

