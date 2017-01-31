State Capitol briefs

To fund colleges,redo clears House

A bill that would allow the state's colleges to be funded on the basis of productivity instead of enrollment passed the House of Representatives on Monday, though some lawmakers questioned its impact on the poor.

House Bill 1209, sponsored by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, passed 80-10. It is a key part of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's legislative agenda.

"In the past we've always provided money based on just numerical enrollment, but this model, the productivity model will be looking at higher ed -- and that's four-year and two-year colleges -- looking at their ability to progress students on to diplomas, certificates," Lowery said.

The bill would authorize the Department of Higher Education to develop rules to implement such a funding model.

But Rep. John Walker, D-Little Rock, said schools that take more highly educated students will have an easier time advancing those students. Poor students -- and the schools that serve them -- would suffer under the model, he said.

"Those schools are in a Catch-22, because if they don't have increasing budgets -- or stable budgets -- they cannot get teachers. They don't attract students. And ultimately they die."

-- Brian Fanney

Senate backs returnof criminal eviction

The Senate on Monday approved legislation to restore the state's criminal-eviction statute for tenants.

The Senate voted 28-3 to send Senate Bill 25 by Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, to the House for further consideration.

The bill would amend a law that is the only one in the nation to allow landlords to seek criminal charges against delinquent tenants. The century-old law has not been in effect for nearly two years because of a court ruling on changes made in 2001. Landlords and real estate agents are backing the bill to undo those changes and restore the law to a previous version.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill to move state'sprimary again fails

For the second time in five days, the Senate rejected a bill Monday to permanently move Arkansas' election primaries to early March.

The Senate's 16-15 vote for Senate Bill 122 by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, fell two votes short of the 18 required for approval in the 35-member Senate. The measure failed in a 17-13 vote last Thursday.

In 2015, the Legislature temporarily moved the state's primaries to the first Tuesday in March in 2016, instead of its normal place in late May, to allow Arkansas to participate in a presidential primary with other states.

Stubblefield has said the success of the 2016 primary argues for it to remain in March.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bid to join states'convention rejected

The Senate defeated a measure Monday that would allow the Legislature to join other states in asking Congress for a national convention to propose constitutional amendments.

The Senate voted 13-17 to reject Senate Joint Resolution 2 by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch. Eighteen votes are required in the 35-member Senate for approval. The Senate later expunged the vote to clear the way for another vote.

The measure calls for the convention to consider proposing amendments that would impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for its officials and for Congress.

Under the U.S. Constitution, 34 states are required to call for a convention of the states on the same subject before such a convention would be held.

-- Michael R. Wickline

A Section on 01/31/2017