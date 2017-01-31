Business news in brief

VW likely the No. 1 auto seller in 2016

TOKYO -- Toyota reported Monday that it sold 10.175 million vehicles worldwide in 2016, fewer than Volkswagen's 10.31 million, meaning Volkswagen will probably claim the title of world's biggest automaker for the first time.

The only contender left is General Motors Co., which is unlikely to come near Volkswagen's number because sales fell last year in the United States, its second-biggest market. The company will release results next week, but spokesman Jim Cain said he doesn't think GM will hit 10.3 million.

For Volkswagen, it's a milestone achievement despite the taint to its reputation from a huge scandal over cheating on emissions tests. Booming China sales, where Volkswagen sells few diesels, helped offset that damage.

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. has held the global auto crown for the past four years, although it fell behind GM in 2011 after an earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan curtailed production.

Detroit-based GM was the top-selling automaker for more than seven decades until Toyota surpassed it in 2008.

-- The Associated Press

Sony to book $1B write-down on movies

Sony said Monday it will take a $1 billion write-down in its movie business after reviewing the future profitability of its operations.

The company said it would book the charge in the fiscal third quarter and is examining how that will affect its forecasts. To offset part of the loss, the company also said it would sell shares in the medical Web service M3 Inc. to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s Japan unit, in a deal worth about $325 million.

The announcement comes two weeks after Sony said the chief executive officer of Sony Entertainment, Michael Lynton, is stepping down after a 13-year run. The studio has struggled recently, including with last year's Ghostbusters sequel and a movie based on the Angry Birds video game. Sony warned in June the division was at a risk of posting more losses.

"There has been a suspicion in the market that Sony doesn't have a firm grip on the movie business, but still the amount is a surprise," said Kazunori Ito, an analyst at Morningstar Investment Services. "That said, with Lynton's departure and this write-down, all the bad news is out and the attention can turn on their plan for the coming fiscal year."

"The decline in the DVD and Blue-ray market was faster than we anticipated," Takashi Iida, a Sony spokesman said by phone.

The Tokyo-based company is increasingly relying on its video games business, which generated twice as much income in the last fiscal year as film. Sony's PlayStation 4 console is outselling Xbox One, its closest rival from Microsoft Corp., by about 2-to-1, according to industry website VGChartz.

-- Bloomberg News

Fitbit sales disappoint, to cut 110 jobs

Fitbit said it will eliminate about 110 jobs, or 6 percent of its workforce, while also disclosing that fourth-quarter results won't meet analysts' estimates amid declining demand for its fitness trackers.

Fitbit expects to report that it sold 6.5 million devices in the quarter ended Dec. 31 with revenue of $572 million to $580 million. That falls well short of the company's previously announced range of as much as $750 million, the company said in a statement Monday. Analysts were expecting $736.4 million, on average. For fiscal 2016, Fitbit expects annual revenue growth to be about 17 percent, down from the previous forecast of 25 to 26 percent. Official results are scheduled for release in late February.

The shares fell the most in almost three months, tumbling $1.15, or 16 percent to close Monday at $6.06. That's the lowest intraday price ever for the stock, which has dropped more than 50 percent in the past 12 months.

Fitbit has struggled to maintain momentum for its watches, which were initially popular as a way to track steps and encourage exercise but then quickly relegated to gadget status. At the same time, they're facing competition from Apple Inc.'s watch and cheaper Chinese models.

-- The Associated Press

Citibank starts mortgage-servicing exit

Citigroup Inc. plans to exit the mortgage-servicing business by the end of 2018 to focus on loan origination.

The company reached an agreement to sell the servicing rights on loans with $97 billion of outstanding balances to New Residential Mortgage LLC, the New York-based company said Monday in a statement.

Citigroup expects the move to reduce pretax results by about $400 million in the first quarter of 2017. Expenses benefits will start to accrue in 2018, according to the bank.

"The strategic action is intended to simplify CitiMortgage's operations, reduce expenses, and improve returns on capital," the company said in the statement.

The sale, which includes 780,000 loans, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017.

-- Bloomberg News

Starbucks goal: Hire 10,000 refugees

Starbucks Corp. CEO Howard Schultz, who wrote that he had a "heavy heart" over President Donald Trump's immigration order, said the company plans to hire 10,000 refugees over five years around the world.

Trump issued an order Friday suspending the admission of refugees into the U.S. for 120 days and banning citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days. The directive has been criticized by U.S. allies Canada and Germany.

Starbucks is in direct contact with employees affected by the immigration ban and will do "everything possible to support and help them to navigate through this confusing period," Schultz said in a letter to employees posted on the coffee chain's website. Schultz also said that he and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Johnson, who is due to take over as CEO this year, will begin communicating with workers more frequently through the Workplace program by Facebook Inc.

"I am hearing the alarm you all are sounding that the civility and human rights we have all taken for granted for so long are under attack, and want to use a faster, more immediate form of communication to engage with you on matters that concern us all as partners," Schultz wrote.

Schultz said he strongly supported the "Dreamers" program, designed to help illegal immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children. The company also is offering legal counsel to a "handful" of employees who've been affected by Trump's ban.

-- Bloomberg News

