Armed robber shoots, injures couple in Little Rock home invasion, police say

A couple was shot by an armed robber Monday morning in a Little Rock home invasion that left the residence "ransacked," police say.

One victim, a 33-year-old woman, said she had gone outside her home in the 6100 block of Shady Brook Drive shortly after 6:15 a.m. to warm up a vehicle she planned on driving.

While outside, she said, someone yelled out her name and ran toward her, prompting her to run back inside her residence.

The victim heard a gunshot as she entered and noticed that she had been struck in her left hand, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police said the woman then locked the front door before hearing another gunshot. At that point, she ran to a bathroom, broke a window and jumped outside, responding officers noted.

The report states that the robber, who gained entry into the house by shooting out a front window, made contact with a second victim, the woman's 37-year-old husband, who heard the gunshots and came out of his bedroom to find the shooter.

During a struggle for his weapon, the assailant, described as a black man between the ages of 30 and 40, shot the man in his right shoulder, authorities said. He later demanded money from that victim.

The man said that he complied, handing over a jar of money that he'd been saving for his 1-year-old child, who was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The robber then left the home with an undisclosed amount of money and drove away in a 2012 Lexus E35 that he stole from the driveway, according to the report.

Officers noted that the man and woman were transported to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock for injuries that were not described as life-threatening.

In the home's back bedroom, authorities found money, blood and broken glass on the floor as well as crushed up pills in a bag on the top of a dresser and a "small amount of green leafy matter."

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.