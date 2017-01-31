Home /
Drew Morgan the latest Razorback invited to NFL combine
By Tom Murphy
This article was published today at 4:13 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas receiver Drew Morgan became the sixth known Razorback to be invited to the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. Morgan posted a screenshot of his invitation to social media to announce the news.
Morgan's agent, Chris Turnage of Hot Springs and the United Athlete Agency, said earlier this month Morgan would have a shot at in invitation to the event, which will take place Feb. 28 through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
"Drew's on the bubble right now," Turnage said at the time. "Depending on what happens with the juniors, he might have a shot to go."
Morgan, a 6-foot, 193-pounder, will be joining teammates Brooks Ellis, Keon Hatcher, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Jeremy Sprinkle and Deatrich Wise Jr. at the combine.
Morgan, of Greenwood, had a breakout year as a junior after a season-ending injury to Hatcher, with 63 receptions for 843 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 65 catches for 739 yards and 3 touchdowns last fall.
