Education secretary nominee advances to full Senate, but GOP forced to delay other votes

A Senate committee has approved Republican donor and school choice advocate Betsy DeVos for education secretary, even as two GOP senators expressed some reservations.

After a heated debate Tuesday morning, senators on the Health, Education, Pensions and Labor Committee have voted 12-11 along partisan lines to support DeVos' nomination, sending it to the full Senate for action.

But two prominent Republicans on the committee, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, are expressing their skepticism over DeVos. They say they are not yet sure whether they will vote for her on the Senate floor.

Murkowski said DeVos has yet to prove that she deeply cares about America's struggling schools and its children. Murkowski said the nominee has not yet earned her full support.

Also Tuesday, Republicans delayed indefinitely planned Senate committee votes on President Donald Trump's picks to be Health and Treasury secretaries after Democrats boycotted the session and demanded more information on the two nominees' past financial behavior.

The postponement came as congressional Democrats, in a confrontational mood over Trump administration actions, also used lengthy speeches at a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting considering Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., to be attorney general.

In an unusual and hastily called briefing for reporters, Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee said they would not attend the panel's planned votes until they could ask more questions about Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., the Health nominee and Steve Mnuchin, Trump's Treasury selection, who they said had misled Congress about their backgrounds.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said the men would hold positions "that directly affect peoples' lives every day. The truth matters."

Democrats cited one report in The Wall Street Journal that Price received a special, discounted offer to buy stock in a biomedical company, which contradicted his testimony to Congress.

They said another report in The Columbus Dispatch showed documents revealing that Mnuchin had not been truthful with the Senate in the confirmation process in comments about how his bank OneWest had handled home foreclosures.

Republicans have supported both men.

Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, accused Democrats of "a lack of desire to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities."

"They ought to stop posturing and acting like idiots," he said.

The Democrats' action prevented the panel from holding the votes because under committee rules, 13 of its members — including at least one Democrat — must be present for votes.

