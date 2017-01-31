Exxon reports big drop in 4Q profit, takes gas write-down

DALLAS — Exxon Mobil's fourth-quarter profit dropped 40 percent and the company wrote down the value of some natural gas sites in the United States as oversupply continues to plague the industry and drive down energy prices.

New CEO, Darren Woods, said the write-down mostly covered undeveloped natural gas acreage in the Rocky Mountains.

Exxon acquired most of that land when, under then-CEO Rex Tillerson, it paid $31 billion for XTO Energy, a deal that made Exxon the largest natural gas producer in the U.S. The acquisition has not paid off as expected, however, because Exxon made its move not long after prices peaked as new drilling techniques freed up billions of cubic feet of natural gas.

However, Exxon had been slower than other oil companies in writing down the value of oil and gas reserves. Securities regulators have been investigating Exxon's write-down practices, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Fourth-quarter net income was $1.68 billion, or 41 cents per share. That included a $2 billion impairment charge.

Analysts expected 72 cents per share, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research, but they lacked all the information they needed to make accurate forecasts.

