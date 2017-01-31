Facility for vets opens to residents

After several setbacks, North Little Rock's new state-run nursing home for veterans will accept its first resident today, an Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman said Monday.

The opening of the Arkansas State Veterans Home at North Little Rock is the culmination of almost three years of planning and development.

When 83-year-old Joseph Dickerson moves in today, he will be the first veteran to enter state care in central Arkansas since the Little Rock Veterans Home closed in 2012 because of poor oversight and deterioration that had made the building uninhabitable.

The new facility, located on the grounds of the closed Emerald Park Golf Course, stands in stark contrast to the defunct Little Rock home. The modern facility utilizes a "HomeStyle" design meant to remove the institutionalized elements of traditional nursing homes.

Lindsey Clyburn, the new home's administrator, has worked in the long-term care business for 30 years. He's visited nearly every new nursing home in the state, but none compare to this one, he said.

"We've had a lot of veterans come and take a tour, and when it's over, they say they want to live here," Clyburn said. "You usually don't get that with nursing homes."

With today's opening, the state VA now operates two veterans homes to serve Arkansas' former service members, their spouses and dependents. The other is in Fayetteville. There are about 250,000 veterans in Arkansas.

Dickerson, of North Little Rock, is the first veteran moving into the $24 million facility in North Little Rock. He served in the Korean War, where he was awarded a Purple Heart for shrapnel wounds.

He began inquiring about moving into the home two years ago after reading about it in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, he said. He visited the facility last week, and staff members cooked him a meal.

"I really don't see how it could be any nicer," he said. "It's modern and new, and it'll be nice to be around other veterans."

The home will accept two residents per week until reaching six. The first six will pay for care privately.

Then, the home will apply to receive residents covered by Medicare and Medicaid. Finally, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will inspect the home once it reaches 21 residents to approve the home for federal VA reimbursements.

Clyburn hopes the home can begin accepting all payment types by the end of May, and he expects the home to reach capacity by mid-2018.

The North Little Rock facility consists of a community building and eight cottages that each hold up to 12 residents.

Each resident has his own private bedroom and bathroom, and each cottage has a shared kitchen and living rooms.

Three certified nursing assistants are assigned to each home at all times, and they serve as universal workers. They cook, clean, wash clothes and administer direct care. They are encouraged to build relationships with the veterans in their assigned homes.

The staffing ratios exceed most private nursing homes, Clyburn said, noting that some traditional facilities have only one certified nursing assistant for every 15 residents.

State VA officials hoped to open the North Little Rock home last fall, but construction snags and failure to comply with a handful of state regulations postponed the opening until today.

The $24 million project exceeded its budget by about $330,000, or 1.4 percent.

The federal VA funded $15.6 million of the project, and the rest was covered by the state and donations.

At a recent meeting of several veterans groups, Clyburn explained that the state VA wanted to make sure it got the home right.

"This is a special place," Clyburn said. "I don't want the fact that we took an extra six weeks to take away from how incredible this project is."

