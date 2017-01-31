Frango brand returns to Chicago

CHICAGO -- Garrett Brands, the owner of Garrett Popcorn Shops, will buy the Frango chocolate brand from Macy's for a undisclosed sum, the companies announced Monday.

The purchase would return the Frango brand, once the trademark premium chocolate brand of now-defunct department store chain Marshall Field's, to Chicago-based ownership.

Garrett plans to develop, sell and distribute Frango products "consistent with the brand's legacy as a superior chocolate and confectionary brand," the company said in a news release.

However, Garrett Popcorn Shops will not sell Frango products, said spokesman Michelle Molise.

Cincinnati-based Macy's said it will continue to sell Frango products at all Chicago locations and at more than 350 other Macy's stores across the country and online.

"Frango is very popular among both our local shoppers and visitors at our Chicago stores," said Andrea Schwartz, a Macy's spokesman. "It's great to see such an iconic Chicago brand staying in Chicago."

Garrett said it plans "to expand the reach and offerings" of Frango products.

"Frango is a perfect fit for our company's portfolio, aligning well with our strategy to preserve and grow iconic brands that have historic franchise value with a unique and storied past," said Lance Chody, owner and chief executive officer of Garrett Brands, in a news release.

Long a signature brand of Marshall Field's, the Frango mint was actually a West Coast import created nearly a century ago by Frederick and Nelson Co., a Seattle-based chain acquired by Field's in 1929. The mint was originally called Franco, an acronym of the department store's name.

The mints, renamed Frango in 1934, were made on the 13th floor of Field's flagship Chicago store for nearly 70 years. Minneapolis-based Target, then called Dayton-Hudson Corp., bought Field's in 1990. It outsourced production of Frangos to a Pennsylvania company in 1999 over the objections of civic leaders and longtime customers alike.

Federated Department Stores bought the parent of Field's in 2005 and converted the Chicago-area stores to Macy's. In 2007, Macy's struck a deal with Chicago-based Cupid Candies, returning some production of Frangos to the city.

The acquisition by Garrett returns the Frango brand to local ownership as well, putting the mint under another Chicago food brand. Best known for its caramel and cheese popcorn, Garrett opened its first store in the downtown Chicago in 1949. CaramelCrisp, a Chicago-based partnership founded by Chody, bought the company in 2005.

Macy's sale of the Frango brand follows the company's announcement earlier this month that it would close 68 stores amid slumping sales and declining traffic. Macy's said it expects to close 30 more stores over the next few years.

Business on 01/31/2017