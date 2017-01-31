Hayden Henry chooses Arkansas

The Henry legacy will continue at Arkansas after Pulaski Academy safety/linebacker Hayden Henry orally committed to Coach Bret Bielema Monday evening after accepting an offer to become a blue shirt and count towards the 2018 recruiting class.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was little,” said Henry, who will play outside linebacker at Arkansas. “I’m excited that I get to follow my dad’s footsteps and follow in my brother’s footsteps and join the Razorback brotherhood and live my dream.”

Unlike a gray shirt, a blue shirt allows an athlete to enroll and play in the fall while going on scholarship in January.

Henry’s father, Mark, played for the Razorbacks from 1988-1991 and was an All-Southwest Conference guard as a senior. His mother, Jenny, also attended Arkansas and her father, Skip Coffman, played basketball for Arkansas in the early 1960s.

Henry’s brother, Hunter was an All American and a Mackey Award winner at Arkansas and just completed his rookie season with the San Diego Chargers.

As a safety, Hayden Henry recorded 93 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles, 4 onside kick recoveries and 16 pass breakups as a senior and was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps defensive player of the year.

Henry, 6-2, 215, 4.67 seconds in the 40-yard dash, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Navy, Air Force, Central Arkansas, Missouri State, Dartmouth, Ouachita and Harding. He visited the Razorbacks Jan. 22 and learned of the offer from Bielema.

“My parents wanted me to go wherever I would be happy,” Henry said. “They were going to support me either way. Once I made my mind up they were all in. Hunter’s pumped too. I knew deep down Hunter wanted me to go to Arkansas.