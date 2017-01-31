How babies die sleeping

Here are details from a few cases, from 102 coroner's reports from Benton, Faulkner, Pulaski and Sebastian counties.

• Sebastian County, 2014 -- 8-month-old girl, born 2 months premature, was sleeping in her crib with two blankets and a stuffed animal. Mother checked and found baby lying on her stomach, blue and unresponsive.

• Pulaski County, 2015 -- A father awoke in bed and felt something behind his back. He found his 4-month-old son unresponsive.

• Faulkner County, 2015 -- Grandmother placed 3-month-old girl on an adult bed, on her side with her head on a pillow. Grandmother also propped a bottle on a blanket and covered the baby with "an adult blanket, comforter and mattress pad," but left her face exposed. The baby's mother arrived and, at first, "couldn't find the infant." She pulled back the covers and found the baby lying facedown under the three layers. "A twin bassinet was located in the home, but didn't have the appearance of recent use."

• Benton County, 2016 -- A 7-month-old was placed in a bassinet on a nursing pillow. He was found the next morning on his stomach "between the pillow and the mattress," with "no space" between his face and the mattress.

• Pulaski County, 2016 -- Mother and 3-month-old son watched cartoons and got sleepy. Mom placed boy on his back on an adult bed. An hour later, mother awoke and saw blood coming out of baby's mouth.

-- Lisa Hammersly

