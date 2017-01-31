Everything Mike Anderson said Tuesday

— Mike Anderson previews Arkansas' home matchup with Alabama.

Mike Anderson

— The loss at OSU was disappointing, but it's right back into it with Alabama. Thinks Hogs are in the hunt for something special. Alabama is playing well, has won three of four. Braxton Key has been really impressive as a freshman. Crimson Tide are one of the best defensive teams in the SEC. Rebounding will be huge.

— OSU played really, really well. "We didn't get off to a good start and like a ball rolling uphill, we couldn't get back into it." Expects players to have a high sense of urgency Wednesday. Possessions are crucial. "It's a thin line between winning and losing." Doesn't expect a hangover after OSU.

— Had the day off Sunday before practicing Monday and having a practice today.

— OSU was much quicker to the ball. Their energy, effort and putting bodies on people were better. It wasn't a size issue. "It just seemed like they had a little extra pep in their step."

— Alabama has more depth than it did last year. Balanced scoring. Their defense is good and their length is an asset.

— Key's composure is impressive. "They've got him playing on the perimeter. From shooting 3s to posting up." Does a lot.

— On needing to be aggressive: "That's the mindset. That's who we are." Maybe the most disappointing start. Might have had something to do with the atmosphere. "They got off to a quick start and it put us on our heels. ... When Arkansas comes in here, they're not playing you guys. They're playing the national championship team."

— "Tempo is very, very important in this game in order for us to take advantage of our bench, of our depth."

— On why C.J. Jones' hasn't played more: "Other guys are playing better. That's the bottom line. ... He's doing well in practice. He'll have some time this year."

— Every game is a big game. People are in front of them and the only way to catch up is to win.

— On Daryl Macon: "Hopefully he'll be a guy that makes a comeback. For us to win, a lot of things have to go right. We can't have one of our top guys not score." He and Moses Kingsley have to score more, especially on the road.