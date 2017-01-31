Nared, Lady Vols upset Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Jaime Nared had a career-high 27 points, including two tiebreaking free throws with 5.9 seconds left and Tennessee ended No. 4 South Carolina's 29-game home win streak in the SEC with a 76-74 victory Monday night.

Nared was fouled after the Gamecocks (18-2, 8-1 SEC) rallied from 11 points down in the final six minutes to tie the game at 74-74 on Bianca Cuevas-Moore's three-pointer with 14.7 seconds left.

Tyasha Harris was called for guarding Nared too closely and the junior made these shots.

Cuevas-Moore's three in the final seconds bounced away the Lady Volunteers (14-7, 5-3) were celebrating their third top-10 victory this season, adding South Carolina to No. 10 Stanford in December and the Irish earlier this month.

In this one, Tennessee shut down South Carolina's twin-post powers in A'ja Wilson and Alaina Coates, who came in averaging more than 30 points and 18 rebounds combined.

But the two were held in check because of early fouls that kept them on the bench most of the first two quarters and a technical foul on Wilson in the third period that sent her back to the sideline.

Tennessee's 6-foot-6 Mercedes Russell, with room to move, controlled the middle with 16 points and 10 rebounds for her 12th double-double this season.

Diamond DeShields had 21 points for Tennessee.

It was the Lady Vols' first victory over a top-five team since topping No. 4 South Carolina in 2014 and their first road win over a top-five team since winning at No. 5 UConn on Jan. 6, 2007. South Carolina had not lost an SEC game at home in nearly four years.

Wilson had 14 points and Coates seven. Cuevas-Moore led the Gamecocks with 18 points.

MISSOURI 73, NO. 25 KENTUCKY 67

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Sierra Michaelis scored 19 points, Cierra Porter made 11 consecutive free throws and scored 17, and Missouri beat No. 25 Kentucky for its fifth victory in a row.

It is the longest winning streak in conference play for Missouri (16-7, 6-3) since joining the SEC in 2012. Kentucky (15-7, 6-3) lost for the first time in six games.

Amber Smith added 15 points for Missouri and Sophie Cunningham scored 14.

Taylor Murray had 18 points, including 10 consecutive free throws, and 13 rebounds for Kentucky.

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 21 DUKE 84, NO. 20 NOTRE DAME 74

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Jayson Tatum had 19 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored 21 points and No. 21 Duke beat No. 20 Notre Dame.

Luke Kennard and Matt Jones each added 16 points for the Blue Devils (17-5, 5-4 ACC), who strung together consecutive victories for the first time since the first week of January.

This was also the Blue Devils' second victory since being banned from their locker room by coach Mike Krzyzewski last week. Jeff Capel is 3-3 as interim coach for Krzyzewski, who is still recovering following back surgery.

V.J. Beachem scored 20 points and Bonzie Colson had 17 points and nine rebounds for Notre Dame (17-6, 6-4), which has lost three consecutive.

