Firm to employ 120 at El Dorado sawmill

Conifex Timber Inc., based in Canada, will have about 120 full-time workers at the former Georgia-Pacific sawmill in El Dorado, Conifex officials said Monday.

The company will invest $80 million to reopen the plant this year. Conifex bought the complex, on U.S. 167 outside El Dorado, in 2015.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Conifex works mostly with softwood lumber. The El Dorado sawmill is Conifex's first venture in the southern United States.

During a formal announcement attended by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state economic development officials, Conifex said the mill will purchase about $30 million worth of saw timber from suppliers in a 60-mile radius and will produce about 180 million board feet of lumber.

-- Stephen Steed

For Sam's Club CEO,

pay set at $780,000

John Furner will earn a salary of $780,000 for fiscal 2018 as the new chief executive officer of Sam's Club, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Furner's role as the head of Wal-Mart Stores Inc.'s warehouse division begins Wednesday, which is the start of the Bentonville-based retailer's fiscal year. He is replacing Rosalind Brewer, who announced her retirement earlier this month.

In addition to his salary, Furner will be eligible for an annual cash incentive based on performance criteria under Wal-Mart's management incentive plan. For fiscal 2018, the target cash-incentive payment under the plan will be 180 percent of his salary, with a maximum possible payout of 225 percent.

Furner also will be eligible to receive 70,945 shares of restricted stock on Jan. 31, 2018, if certain performance goals are met and he remains employed by the company, according to the filing. Furner will be eligible to receive an additional 76,519 restricted shares if he meets performance goals and remains employed through Jan. 31, 2020.

-- Robbie Neiswanger

Closing at 357.15,

index gives up 3.62

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 3.62 to 357.15 Monday.

"The major averages declined as weak earnings and economic reports added to increasing concerns over President Donald Trump's immigration policies," said Bob Williams, senior vice president and managing director of Simmons First Investment Group Inc. in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 22.2 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

