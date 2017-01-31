Oklahoma inmates tied to laundering

OKLAHOMA CITY — Federal charges have been filed against incarcerated alleged members of the Irish Mob drub ring who are now accused of laundering money in prison.

The charges were filed against 36-year-old Nathan Hudson, 33-year-old Richard Joseph Coker, 29-year-old Christopher Paul Brown and 39-year-old Richard Lee Potts, the Oklahoman reported.

A 50-count indictment filed in Oklahoma City federal court this month accuses Coker and Brown of using smuggled cellphones to coordinate drug deals and arrange purchases and sales of drugs, and of receiving prepaid debit card and Internet payments.

“The individuals then had those additional conspirators provide them with the authorization numbers, thereby allowing them to, in effect, receive cash in the prison system,” the indictment states.

The indictment accuses the men of telling drug dealers and others to use prepaid debit cards and an online transfer service to deposit earnings from drug sales.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesman Terri Watkins said the agency is trying to improve on keeping cellphones and other contraband out of state prisons.

“It’s a constant battle that we fight every day,” she said.