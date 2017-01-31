Police: Little Rock man punched, robbed after confronting possible car burglar

A 58-year-old Little Rock man told officers he confronted a man who he believed was trying to break into a car Monday night and the man then punched him and stole his belongings.

The victim was walking in the 300 block of 11th Street around 9 p.m. when he stopped to confront a man who was kneeling next to a car, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The victim told investigators he thought the man was trying to break into the vehicle.

The assailant then began punching the victim in the face and head before stealing his black briefcase and Samsung cellphone, the report said. The robber then walked east on 11th Street.

The victim reportedly had cuts and scratches on his faces, but he declined medical attention.

No arrests had been made at the time of this report.