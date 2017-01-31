Home / Latest News /
Police: Arkansas man accused of raping minor arrested
This article was published today at 2:23 p.m.
A 35-year-old Arkansas man accused of raping a minor has been arrested, police said.
Donald Christiansen of Jonesboro was arrested on rape and second-degree sexual assault charges Friday, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.
The arrest “stems from a lengthy investigation against Christiansen involving a juvenile over a two-year period,” Detective Keri Varner said in the release.
“This case is very much still ongoing in terms of investigation,” said police spokesman Paul Holmes.
Christiansen is being held at the Craighead County jail.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Arkansas man accused of raping minor arrested
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.