Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 3:26 p.m.

Police: Arkansas man accused of raping minor arrested

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 2:23 p.m.

A 35-year-old Arkansas man accused of raping a minor has been arrested, police said.

Donald Christiansen of Jonesboro was arrested on rape and second-degree sexual assault charges Friday, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.

The arrest “stems from a lengthy investigation against Christiansen involving a juvenile over a two-year period,” Detective Keri Varner said in the release.

“This case is very much still ongoing in terms of investigation,” said police spokesman Paul Holmes.

Christiansen is being held at the Craighead County jail.

