Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 2:14 p.m.

Police identify pedestrian killed crossing Little Rock road

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 2:04 p.m.

authorities-investigate-a-fatal-wreck-sunday-night-on-stagecoach-road

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Authorities investigate a fatal wreck Sunday night on Stagecoach Road.

Police have identified the pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in Little Rock on Sunday night.

Gerald Ferrell, 51, is the homeless man who was found lying in the street in the 9100 block of Stagecoach Road shortly after 6:30 p.m., authorities said. The Little Rock Fire Department and emergency medical personnel responded, but Ferrell was pronounced dead at the scene, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Ferrell did not have identification on him and was identified by the state Crime Lab, police said.

Ferrell had just left a nearby Dollar General when he tried to cross the road while pushing a wheelchair filled with sacks and aluminum cans, spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said Sunday night.

A vehicle heading east on Stagecoach Road swerved and missed Ferrell, but a second vehicle could not stop and struck him, McClanahan said. The speed limit in that area is 50 mph, the paper reported.

Shannolyn Fountaine, a employee at the Dollar General, told the paper Ferrell was a frequent customer of the store and had just purchased ramen noodles, cat food and some sweets.

