Police: Robber takes cash from man delivering pizza to Little Rock address

A Little Rock pizza delivery man was met with a robber who pulled up behind him as he was in a driveway to drop off an order, according to police.

The worker at Domino’s Pizza, 10815 Colonel Glenn Road, told authorities that he’d been called to deliver pizza to 6808 Burton Drive with special instructions to “pull in the driveway please.”

When he arrived around 4:50 p.m. Monday, the address appeared to be vacant, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A black man believed to be in his mid-20s pulled up behind the employee's vehicle a short time later in a red vehicle described as an “imported car” and got out with his hand in his pockets, police said.

“I have a gun. Put the food on the ground and empty your pockets,” the robber reportedly told the delivery man.

Police said the robber took an unknown amount of cash before ordering the victim to get back inside his vehicle.

Another vehicle that had also pulled up to the address left at the same time as the robber, the report noted.