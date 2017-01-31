Professor kills himself 2 days before set to begin prison term for child porn

PAOLI, Pa. — A Pennsylvania history professor has killed himself two days before he was scheduled to begin serving a 20-month prison term for child pornography.

The Chester County coroner's office said Tuesday that 60-year-old Villanova University professor Christopher Haas died Saturday adjacent to train tracks due to blood loss. The manner of death was ruled suicide.

Haas' attorney, Scott Godshall, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he was planning to drive Haas to federal prison in New Jersey on Monday. His lawyer said Haas was apprehensive but seemed in good spirits last week.

Haas was accused of using a campus computer to search the internet for child pornography. He pleaded guilty in September to accessing the internet with the intent to view child exploitation images.