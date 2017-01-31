Social Security action delayed

A legislative committee Monday postponed for a week any action on a resolution in which the General Assembly would ask that the state's Social Security administrator hold a referendum on whether a majority of lawmakers want to take part in the program.

State lawmakers don't pay Social Security taxes on the salary paid to them for their service. That exclusion was part of the state's 1950 voluntary agreement with the federal government about coverage for state and local employees under Section 218 of the Social Security Act, according to House Concurrent Resolution 1004 by Rep. David Branscum, R-Marshall.

For lawmakers to begin paying Social Security taxes under that agreement, the General Assembly is required to adopt a resolution asking for the referendum, which allows lawmakers to vote on whether they opt in to pay the taxes starting on the date of the referendum, the resolution states.

Under the proposal, lawmakers would be required to pay 7.65 percent of their salaries to Social Security and Medicare, and the state would have to pay the same amount in matching funds, said Madison Davis, a Social Security analyst for the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System.

The Legislature's Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs was told Monday by state officials that the proposal would cost the state about $400,000 more a year. The state's Independent Citizens Commission -- a salary-setting panel created by Amendment 94 to the Arkansas Constitution -- boosted the salaries of representatives and senators from $15,869 a year to $39,500, and the salaries for the House speaker and Senate president pro tempore from $17,771 a year to $45,000, effective March 29, 2015.

Sen. Larry Teague, D-Nashville, told lawmakers that he favors the resolution.

"My constituents would be offended that I don't pay Social Security and they do," said Teague, who added that he's getting "old" and becoming more interested in what he will be paid in Social Security benefits. Teague is 58.

But Rep. David Meeks, R-Conway, said he opposes the resolution.

"I think most of us have other jobs that we've had either now or sometimes in the past that we are currently paying on Social Security, so I don't think it is a big issue with our constituents as far as whether or not we are paying," he said. "I think they would be concerned with the fact we're going to add $400,000 to the cost of the state that we could be using doing other things with it."

Meeks said he would be paid about $250 a month less by the state if he had to pay 7.65 percent of his legislative salary to Social Security and Medicare, adding he uses that money "to feed my family and do other things that we need to."

He said he would rather have the option to use that money for his family's expenses or "invest it in what I see fit."

