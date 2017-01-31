Home / Latest News /
Speaker Paul Ryan defends Trump immigration order amid GOP concerns
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:02 a.m.
Comment (1)
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees and immigration, arguing that while the rollout was bumpy, the policy is consistent with Republican principles.
"The president has a responsibility to the security of this country," Ryan told reporters. "What is happening is something that we support, which is, we need to pause. And we need to make sure the vetting standards are up to snuff so that we can guarantee the safety and security of our country. That is what this does.
"I think it's regrettable that there was some confusion on the rollout of this," Ryan said, adding no one wanted to see legal permanent residents caught up in the immigration ban, which initially happened before the administration clarified that they should not be.
Even though GOP congressional leadership was frozen out of the drafting of the order, Ryan told rank-and-file Republicans in a private meeting before speaking to reporters that he backed the decision to stop the U.S. refugee program and ban all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days.
The action triggered mass confusion and chaos worldwide, split families and set off protests at airports across the country.
In the aftermath, Ryan told the GOP that the "rollout was a little bumpy, been a few potholes in the road but the actual policy he agreed with," Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn., said.
Ryan warned lawmakers to expect protests at their offices, Roe said, but reminded them that the policy is in line with legislation the House has strongly backed in the past.
Another lawmaker, Rep. Dennis Ross of Florida, said the speaker's message was, "'Look this shouldn't be a surprise to anybody, this is what we all campaigned on ... We're looking at eight years of a legacy that we're essentially undoing.'"
Ryan's reassurances weren't enough to quiet frustration from some members.
"Basically, I think the thrust of the executive order should have been a very positive move," said Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y. "The way it was handled though put the Republicans on defense, and also caused great inconvenience to too many people. But the political question you ask, yeah, they're losing political capital for no reason. It was a self-inflicted wound."
Top congressional leaders of Trump's party, including Ryan, were left to find out the same way the general public did: from news reports as Trump signed the order Friday.
"I guess one of you guys probably told me about it. Thank you for that," Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters Monday.
KnuckleBall says... January 31, 2017 at 11:29 a.m.
Regrettable and created some confusion...!!! Half baked orders without any thoughts about the problems it would cause, no plans or answers for any questions that might arise. Let's just throw the entire world into chaos..!!! Acting on talking points without anything in place to support them is outright lunacy.
