FOOTBALL

UCA releases 2017 schedule

Central Arkansas will play its first two games on the road, but what figures to be key Southland Conference games will be at Estes Stadium in Conway in 2017, the school announced Monday when it released the Bears’ schedule for next season.

UCA will open next season at Kansas State on Sept. 2, and play Ohio Valley Conference member Murray State on Sept. 9.

But Sam Houston State, which won the Southland last season, will visit UCA on Sept. 30, two weeks after Southeastern Louisiana, which finished third. McNeese State, which finished fourth, will play at Conway on Oct. 28.

The Bears played at each one of those opponents last season, beating Southeastern Louisiana and McNeese State but losing to Sam Houston State in the final regular season game that was played for an outright conference title.

UCA still reached the NCAA FCS playoffs, beating Illinois State and then losing at Eastern Washington. The Bears’ follow-up to last year’s 10-3 season, begins with its first game at Kansas State on Sept. 2.

Along with Southeastern Louisiana, Sam Houston State and McNeese State, UCA also hosts Stephen F. Austin on Oct. 14 and ends the season at home against Abilene Christian on Nov. 18. Southland road games include trips to Houston Baptist on Oct. 7, Northwestern (La.) State on Oct. 21, Lamar on Nov. 4 and Incarnate Word on Nov. 11.

Huckeba earns D-II coaching honor

Ronnie Huckeba’s final season as Harding coach included a conference title, a playoff appearance and now a national award.

Huckeba, along with North Alabama’s Bobby Wallace, was named Division II national co-coach of the year, the school announced Monday.

Huckeba, who announced his retirement before the 2016 season, capped his 10 years as Bisons head coach with a 13-1 overall record. The Bisons won their first outright Great American Conference title, beat Central Missouri and Sioux Falls (S.D.) in NCAA Division II playoff games before losing to Northwest Missouri State, the eventual national champion, in a quarterfinal game.

Huckeba was 69-40 in 10 seasons as Harding head coach and spent 31 years coaching at his alma mater.

State players named D-II All-America

Seven players from Arkansas teams were named to the Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America team announced Monday.

Leading the way was Harding senior fullback Michael Latu, who was named to the first team. Latu was second on the team with 864 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns on 181 carries.

Harding also placed two players on the second team: Junior offensive tackle Gavin De Los Santos and senior defensive end Trevon Biglow. De Los Santos, who played at Lake Hamilton, helped propel the Bisons’ offense, which led Division II with 362.8 rushing yards per game. Biglow, the Great American Conference defensive player of year, finished the season with 7.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss.

On the third team were Arkansas Tech sophomore fullback Chris Eastburn, Southern Arkansas junior tight end Tanner Hudson, Ouachita Baptist sophomore place-kicker Cole Antley and Harding senior Corey Bassett, who was listed as a return specialist.

Eastburn was the lead blocker for a Tech rushing attack that finished fourth in the Great American Conference and 26th in Division II, averaging 215.4 yards per game. He also caught 8 passes for 102 yards and 1 touchdown. Hudson finished the season with 48 catches for 763 yards and 9 touchdowns. Antley set a single-season GAC record with 19 field goals. Bassett ranked second in Division II with 33.2 yards per kickoff return. He also had two returns for touchdowns.

Earning honorable mention honors were Arkansas-Monticello wide receiver Jaen Tolliver, Arkansas Tech punter Clayton Watson, Harding safety Daylon Markham and Ouachita Baptist offensive guard Brannon Kotch.

Ledbetter gets invite

Former Arkansas defensive end Jeremiah Ledbetter has received an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine. Ledbetter posted a screen shot of the invitation on social media Monday.

Ledbetter, who played both defensive tackle and defensive end this season, led the Razorbacks with 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss and was tied for third with 49 tackles.

The 6-3, 280-pounder from Orlando, Fla., is the fifth known former Razorback to receive an invitation to the event, which be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Feb. 28-March 6. Linebacker Brooks Ellis, receiver Keon Hatcher, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and defensive end Deatrich Wise have also been invited to the combine.

BASKETBALL

UALR’s Collins takes SBC honor

UALR’s Sharde Collins was named Sun Belt Conference women’s player of the week for the second consecutive week Monday.

Collins scored 50 points in victories over Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday and Saturday, scoring 27 against the Warhawks and 23 against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The senior shot 63.3 percent from the field in the two games (19 of 30) and shot 64.3 percent from the three-point line (9-14). She also had career high with five three-pointers against Louisiana-Monroe and is averaging a Sun Belt-best 21.3 points per conference game.

Hendrix’s Aldous recognized

Hendrix College senior Hank Aldous was named Southern Athletic Association men’s player of the week Monday.

Aldous, a guard from Dallas averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game as the Warriors split weekend home games.

Hendrix’s Martin wins SAA award

Hendrix College junior Madison Martin was named the Southern Athletic Association women’s player of the week Monday.

Martin, a center from Longview, Texas, averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 blocks per game as the Warriors won two weekend home games. She had 12 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and a block in Friday’s 58-34 victory over Berry. She scored a career-high 27 points on 12-of-16 shooting with 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 blocks and 1 steal in Sunday’s 79-58 victory against Oglethorpe.

UCA 2017 schedule

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

Sept. 2 Kansas State Manhattan, Kan. Sept. 9 Murray State Murray, Ky. Sept. 16 Southeastern Louisiana Conway Sept. 30 Sam Houston State Conway Oct. 7 Houston Baptist Houston Oct. 14 Stephen F. Austin Conway Oct. 21 NW (La.) State Natchitoches, La. Oct. 28 McNeese State Conway Nov. 4 Lamar Beaumont, Texas Nov. 11 Incarnate Word San Antonio Nov. 18 Abilene Christian Conway Southland Conference game