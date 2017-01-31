Suspect in Arkansas bank robbery arrested after 'numerous' tips received, police say

A man suspected of robbing a Beebe bank late Monday afternoon has been arrested after investigators received "numerous" tips from the community, the Beebe Police Department said in a news release.

Patrick Loren Lucero was arrested early Tuesday morning in Faulkner County. He faces a charge of aggravated robbery in the holdup of the Simmons First Bank branch in Beebe shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. Police say the robber handed a teller a note indicating he had a weapon and demanding cash.

Lucero was identified after investigators received "numerous Facebook tips and information from the community," the release said. Authorities had previously released surveillance from the bank showing the robber and noting he left the scene in a maroon or burgundy SUV.

The Faulkner County sheriff's office said Lucero was found "lying in the woods" near Jarman Lane. He was arrested without incident.

Lucero was booked into the Faulkner County jail and was expected to be extradited to White County later, the release said. A March 7 court date is scheduled.