Tax-cut measures sent to Hutchinson

The state House of Representatives and Senate voted Monday to send Gov. Asa Hutchinson bills that would implement his plan to trim tax rates for Arkansans with taxable income below $21,000.

The legislation would cut income taxes for 657,000 Arkansans with less than $21,000 in income, including 120,000 people in the lowest tax bracket who no longer will pay those taxes, lawmakers said.

The Senate's tax committee and the full House also advanced bills that would exempt military retirement benefits from state income taxes and cut the special excise tax on soft-drink syrup in exchange for increasing the sales tax levied on candy and soft drinks, levying income taxes on unemployment compensation and imposing a sales tax on certain digital products.

Afterward, Hutchinson said Monday's legislative action "in support of two major tax reduction bills gives confidence to all Arkansans that tax relief and reform will be major accomplishments of this session."

"I applaud the quick action by a bipartisan group of lawmakers to have the $50 million tax cut for 600,000 low income Arkansans passed by both houses," the Republican governor said in a written statement. "I am also grateful for the large margin of support in the House for the military retirees tax cut bill. This moves us a step closer to having a tax environment in Arkansas that will be an incentive for military retirees to locate in Arkansas."

The governor plans to sign the low-income tax-cut legislation Wednesday, said his spokesman, J.R. Davis.

Hutchinson issued his statement after Grover Norquist, president of the Washington, D.C.-based Americans for Tax Reform, said in an email to state lawmakers that "while a number of good tax reform proposals are being discussed, it's important that lawmakers first do no harm by rejecting calls to impose new and higher taxes."

"Some misguided tax hikes have been proposed targeting soda, candy, and digital downloads. I urge you to reject those proposals, which are problematic for a host of reasons, and instead focus on ways to improve the tax code," Norquist wrote in his email.

Referring to Norquist's email, Senate President Pro Tempore Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, told the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee that "we are not raising taxes."

"It's a revenue-neutral bill. It's do you believe this is the right way to reorganize or reprioritize our state tax code," he said.

With no debate, the Senate voted 33-0 to approve the low-income tax cut, House Bill 1159 by House Republican leader Mat Pitsch of Fort Smith.

With no discussion, the House later voted 92-0 to approve an identical bill -- Senate Bill 115 by Senate Republican leader Jim Hendren of Sulphur Springs. Both bills go to the governor, who is Hendren's uncle.

HB1159 and SB115 would become effective for tax years starting Jan. 1, 2019.

The measures are projected to reduce general revenue by $25.25 million in fiscal 2019, which starts July 1, 2018, and $50.5 million each year thereafter, according to the Department of Finance and Administration.

The bills also would create a 16-member Arkansas Tax Reform and Relief Legislative Task Force to recommend further tax cuts for lawmakers to consider starting in 2019. The creation of the task force helped placate lawmakers who also wanted to cut tax rates for those making more than $75,000.

The 2015 Legislature enacted Hutchinson's plan to reduce individual income tax rates for those making between $21,000 and $75,000. That law is expected to reduce general revenue by about $100 million in fiscal 2017, which started July 1.

During the first six months of fiscal 2017, net general revenue available for state agencies was $8.8 million below forecast, partly because of lagging sales-tax collections. But state officials have said they expect sales-tax collections to rebound during the last half of the fiscal year.

HB1159 and SB115 would reduce the rate from 0.9 percent to zero for taxable income up to $4,299; from 2.4 percent to 2 percent for income from $4,300 to $8,399; from 3.4 percent to 3 percent for income between $8,400 and $12,599; and from 4.4 percent to 3.4 percent for income between $12,600 and $20,999.

The largest tax cut a single taxpayer could receive is $156, and a married couple could receive a $312 tax cut, according to the Department of Finance and Administration.

In a 75-14 vote Monday, the House approved House Bill 1162 by Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, which contains the military retirement exemption, sending the measure to the Senate. In a voice vote with no dissenters, the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee advanced the identical Senate Bill 120 by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, to the full Senate.

The military retirement-benefit tax exemption is projected to cut general revenue by $6.7 million when it takes effect in mid-fiscal 2018 and then $13.4 million in fiscal 2019, according to the state. That estimate is based on 29,009 retired taxpayers who receive a pension, and the raw average benefit for each retiree would be $462 a year, said Lynne Reynolds, income tax administrator for the Finance and Administration Department.

Under existing state law, the first $6,000 in retirement benefits is exempt from state income taxes.

The legislation also would reduce the special excise tax levied on bottled soft drinks and soft-drink powders from 21 cents to 20.6 cents per gallon, and the tax for each gallon of soft-drink syrups from $2 to $1.26. It also would transfer $3 million in fiscal 2018 to the Medicaid program, to offset the reduction in that tax, and would transfer $5.9 million in fiscal 2019.

The measures also would levy the 6.5 percent sales-tax rate on candy and soft drinks rather than the reduced sales-tax rate of 1.5 percent on foods, raising $6.9 million in fiscal 2018 and $13.8 million in fiscal 2019; make unemployment compensation benefits subject to state income taxes, raising $1.6 million in fiscal 2018 and $3.1 million in fiscal 2019; and levy a sales tax on sales of certain digital products -- including "digital audio works, digital audio visual works and digital books," as well as on sales of digital codes that allow the consumer to access these products -- to raise $1.2 million in fiscal 2018 and $2.4 million in fiscal 2019.

Fite told lawmakers that her bill would help attract badly needed skilled workers to the state.

"They are our retired military members -- veterans who have been conscientious leaders, who are highly skilled, combat-experienced, pre-screened for drugs and crimes," she said.

The average military retiree is 38 to 44 years old and has at least 20 years of work experience, Fite said.

But Rep. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville, said lawmakers are using veterans as a cover to make changes to other parts of the tax code. Taxing digital downloads amounts to a new tax on Arkansans, he said.

"I don't want to be one of the first states out there to tax something," he said. "If we're going to tax that, I think we need to have long discussions before we step off into that abyss."

Rep. Josh Miller, R-Heber Springs, said the tax cuts don't need to be made up with increases elsewhere.

"Tax cuts do not have to paid for," he said. "Expenditures have to be paid for -- not cuts. Cuts just mean there's going to be less revenue to spend next year."

But Rep. Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville, said media are moving online. He said he paid sales taxes when he bought a Led Zeppelin album in 1972, a Doobie Brothers eight-track tape in 1974 and a Shania Twain CD in 1995, but not when he downloaded a Lady Gaga song in 2011.

Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, said the bill ultimately supports veterans.

"It's very easy to pay lip service to supporting the veterans," she said. "Now is the time we can demonstrate we support those who have served, who have retired and who are looking for a place to reside."

A Section on 01/31/2017