The shocking truth about an Ozarks winter

It's the end of January and electricity is in the air. More like in the hair if you ask me.

I'm not having a bad fur day. Static cling is messing with my coat on these dry winter days.

Here's more news. I walk across the carpet and into the kitchen. A whisker brushes the refrigerator door and zap! It's the shock heard 'round the hovel.

You two-leggeds know what I'm talking about. You reach for the door knob and kapow! That little blue spark inflicts some high-voltage pain. You holler a four-letter word. "Ouch!"

Same thing with the car door. Touch the handle and it's like someone has hooked you to Hoover Dam with jumper cables.

The air at the shack-ri-la gets so dry I'm thirsty all the time. When the cat butler comes home from hunting at Camp See No Deer, my water dish is empty. If we lived in a tepee my Indian name would be Tom Cat with Sloshing Belly.

I can always stroll down to my federal water dish, Beaver Lake, to whet my whistle. But I'm tired of getting shocked on my half-hourly walks to the food dish. I've done a little research to pull the plug on getting shocked and am happy to share these tips I've found.

Some are down right silly, like wearing aluminum foil on your shoes to discharge the electricity. Right, like I'm going out on yard patrol with Reynolds Wrap on my paws. I'd be the laughing stock of every chipmunk from here to Tulsa.

Here's another knee slapper: "Wear sandals made from old tire treads." Sandals are just the shoes you want to wear when it's 2 degrees and your pipes are frozen. Then again, I see humans wearing shorts when it's cold enough to freeze an egg on the sidewalk.

Here are two ideas that make sense: Take out your car keys and touch a key to the door knob before you open it. I will, soon as I learn how to drive.

Another is: Wear a metal sewing thimble on your finger at all times and touch it to the door knob or car door. This could work. Plus you might land yourself a gig as the washboard player in a jug band.

Or: Brush a knuckle across the door knob. You still get zapped but it hurts less. Works for you. Show me a tom cat with knuckles.

Here's my manservant's idea of a big night: Turn off all the lights so it's good and dark. Now pet your cat against the grain and watch that coat spark like the fireworks at Arvest Ballpark. Thanks pal for turning me into a fifth-grade science experiment.

So here I am, AAA Boat Dock at your service. Give me a call. I'm walking around with enough electricity to jump start your car.

Sports on 01/31/2017