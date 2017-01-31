UALR goes cold, loses third in a row

Not even the last-place team in the Sun Belt Conference standings could help end UALR’s struggles.

The UALR men’s team went cold from the field in the second half to squander a halftime lead and lost 68-52 to Louisiana-Monroe on Monday night at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La. It was the Warhawks’ first victory in conference play this season.

It was UALR’s fourth consecutive loss in the building — even last year’s team that finished 30-5 overall lost at Louisiana-Monroe. But it was also UALR’s third consecutive loss, its first three-game losing streak since the final three games of Coach Steve Shields’ tenure in 2015.

Stetson Billings and Maurius Hill each had 10 points to lead UALR (12-10, 3-6), which was held to 38.6 percent shooting (22 for 57) for the game, including 32.3 percent (10 for

31) in the second half. The Trojans’ struggles shooting started with nine minutes to go in the first half, when they held a 21-11 lead after Deondre Burns’ three-pointer capped a 10-0 run.

UALR, which beat Louisiana-Monroe 79-75 in overtime on Dec. 31, then missed eight of its next 12 shots before a layup by Oliver Black and a jumper by Kemy Osse gave the Trojans a 32-30 lead at halftime.

The Warhawks (7-15, 1-8), who entered the game as the lowest scoring and worse shooting Sun Belt team, shot 51.1 percent (24 of 47) from the floor, including 57.1 percent (12 of 21) in the second half.

Louisiana-Monroe’s Travis Munnings and Sam McDaniel, who combined for 44 points in the first game between the teams, were held to a combined 28 on Monday. McDaniel had 17 and Munnings had

But Prince Cooper, who is averaging1.1 points per game, had 12 and Marcus Washington had 13.

UALR led 37-33 after a layup by Black with 13:35 left, but the Trojans missed their next four shots, as Munnings scored, Washington hit a three-pointer and Cooper hit a three to put Louisiana-Monroe up 41-37. UALR never reclaimed the lead in losing for the fifth time in the past six games.

Senior forward Lis Shoshi missed his fifth consecutive game with a toe injury. The Trojans are 1-4 since his injury at Coastal Carolina on Jan. 9.

ARKANSAS STATE 88,

LA.-LAFAYETTE 69

Arkansas State scuffled through the first 27 minutes Monday night at Louisiana-Lafayette. But the Red Wolves were just about perfect in the final 13 minutes, allowing them to break a long losing streak at the Cajundome and move into a tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference standings.

Arkansas State shot 70.4 percent from the floor, including 7 of 8 on three-pointers after halftime, to shake off a lackluster first half and cruise to a victory in Lafayette, La.

It was the Red Wolves’ fifth consecutive victory and snapped a nine-game losing streak at the Cajundome. It also put ASU (16-6, 7-2) in a tie with Georgia Southern, which lost to Troy on Monday, for first place in the league at the halfway mark of the conference season. The Red Wolves had their second-half offensive performance to thank for that, which included 13 consecutive made shots at one point, while outscoring the Ragin’ Cajuns (14-8, 4-5) 55-28 over the game’s final 12:55.

“We prepare to be at our best in the last 10 minutes of the game, the last seven minutes of the game, the last five minutes of the game, and this is where your practice habits come out,” ASU Coach Grant McCasland said on his postgame radio show. “I love this team because you can tell there’s just a belief about them that they’re not going to let each other down.”

Devin Carter had 22 points for ASU, 19 coming in the second half, while Deven Simms had 18 of his 20 points in the second half. Rashad Lindsey was 4 of 4 in the second half and finished with 17 points.

Frank Bartley had 18 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

SWAC MEN

JACKSON STATE 74,

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 59

Jackson State made 6 three-pointers in the first half to jump out to a big lead in a victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night in Jackson, Miss.

The Tigers made 12 of 24 shots from the floor and 6 of 16 three-pointers in the opening half to take a 38-22 lead into halftime. UAPB (5-18, 4-5) was just 6 of 22 from the floor and 1 of 8 from three-point range in the first half. The Golden Lions shot 37.3 percent for the game while the Tigers shot 51.2 percent.

Paris Collins made 3 three-pointers and finished with 18 points for Jackson State while Edric Denis hit 11 of his 14 free throws and finished with 16 points. Jackson State (9-12, 5-4) made 22 of 31 free throws for the game while UAPB made 15 of 20 free throws.

Trent Steen led UAPB with 11 points and Jaquan Lynch added 10 points off the bench for the Golden Lions, who have lost five of their past six games.

SWAC WOMEN

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 78,

JACKSON STATE 71

Arkansas-Pine Bluff got a boost from its struggling offense to beat Jackson State on Monday night in Jackson, Miss.

Faith Ohanta had 17 points, Ajia Richardson had 16 and UAPB had a season-high point total against a Division I team to rebound from its Saturday loss at Grambling State.

UAPB (7-13, 4-5), which averaged 54.5 points per game entering Monday, trailed 21-14 after the first quarter but made 9 of 15 shots and scored 20 points in the second quarter to get within 38-34 at halftime. The Lady Lions then hit 9 of their 15 shots in the third quarter to take a 55-52 lead heading into the fourth.

The game was tied 60-60 with 5:40 remaining, but Ohanta’s layup gave UAPB, which has won three of its past four games, a 62-60 lead and it never trailed again.

Kierra Adams had 16 points for Jackson State (7-12, 1-8).

